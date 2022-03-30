Three days after the Night of Oscar 2022the controversy regarding the episode of violence he saw Will Smith give Chris Rock a hard slap they haven’t subsided yet. In the last few hours, a video has circulated extrapolated from the ceremony of the Oscars 2016in which Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. This could suggest that there was bad blood between the comedian and the Smith family even then.

In 2016, Jada Pinkett Smith asked for the Oscars to be boycotted due to the absence of black actors among the nomineesamong which her husband Will Smith was missing for his performance in the film Shadow Zone. Presenting the 2016 Oscars ceremony was Chris Rock himself, who sarcastically commented on the woman’s initiative. Rock, in fact, claimed that at that time everyone was going crazy and getting angry. In particular, for Jada Pinkett Smith declared: “Did Jada boycott the Oscars? It’s like I’m boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I was not invited!“

In his monologue, Chris Rock not only took it out on Jada Smith, but she also made fun of her husband Will. In this regard, the comedian commented sharply: “It is not fair that Will Smith was not nominated. Ok, clear. But it’s also not fair that 20 million was paid for Wild Wild West“. The 1999 film saw Will Smith as the protagonist and was generally poorly received by critics, but it turned out to be a hit with audiences, grossing approx 222 million dollars.

So, probably already in the past there was a bad relationship between Chris Rock and Will and Jada Smith. We remind you that we have dealt with in detail the episode of violence that took place during the last Oscars ceremony, for which Will Smith apologized anyway. Furthermore, we refer you to the list and analysis of the winners of the 2022 Oscars, the most important night of cinema.