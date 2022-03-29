What is alopecia, the condition that affected Jada Pinkett Smith and that caused her to lose her hair? It is an autoimmune condition

In the last few hours, there has been a lot of talk about Will Smith’s punch to Chris Rock during the night of the 2022 Oscars and the illness of Jada Pinkett Smith. The latter has been suffering from alopecia since 2018 and has often shown herself with a shaved head or with a turban.

After a misplaced joke from the comedian presenter, Will Smith reacted in a way that has been criticized and attacked by the people of the web. The actor was then apologized publicly and many seem to have forgiven him by now.

But what is the disease his beautiful wife suffers from?

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss and the same actress said that, initially, she was terrified. As she showered she found strands of hair in her hands. She today she has learned to live with it it’s at laugh about it. On the other hand, as she herself explained, she has no alternative. She tries to wear turbans or decorative rhinestones and show herself for who she is, without hiding anymore.

Alopecia is one pathological condition characterized by hair loss and is not considered a real disease. However, patients who suffer from it experience it as a unease which has a negative impact on the social level.

The causes they can concern both a hormonal component and a family one.

The development of alopecia in fact depends on the genetic predisposition and the activity oftype II 5-alpha-reductase enzyme of each person. The latter is the enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone. The activity of this androgen causes the thinning and weakening of the hair and the miniaturization of the hair hair follicles. Hair loss ensues.

The alopecia that affected Will Smith’s wife is of type not scarring. The underlying cause is unknown and it is an autoimmune disease of the hair bulbs. In addition to hair, it can also affect hair, eyebrows, eyelashes and beard. It is estimated that the female one affects about four million women and that the cure rate is between 34 and the 50%.