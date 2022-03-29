This year’s Oscar ceremony drew a lot of attention. As you probably already know, Will Smith, who won Best Actor for king richard, hit Chris Rock, host of the event, after the comedian made a joke about the illness suffered by Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the now award-winning. After a couple of days in silence, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally issued a statement about it.

During the Oscar presentation, Chris Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore in G.I. Jane, this in reference to the alopecia suffered by the actress. This was not to her liking, and she showed her disagreement with an expression that made her displeasure clear, moments later, her husband went on stage to hit the presenter. In this way, Jada has shared a short message on her Instagram profile, where she reveals that she is willing to forgive everyone involved. This was what he commented:

“This is a season for healing and I am here for it.”

At the moment there is no more detailed message that reveals a little more about the situation in which the actress finds herself. She is not the only one who has issued a statement about it. Will Smith has already apologized, mentioning:

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Teasing at my expense is part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.”

On related topics, Chris Rock has mentioned that he does not intend to press charges against Will Smith. Similarly, this scene substantially raised the Oscar ratings.

Editor’s note:

Jada Pinkett Smith was the only one who behaved civilly in the presentation. The actress instantly expressed her disgust at the Chris Rock joke, but she stopped short of committing a violent act over it. Let’s hope this case goes further.

Via: Jada Pinkett Smith