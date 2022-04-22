The controversy continues. After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, things have only gone from bad to worse for the popular performer and his family. Now that Smith is admitted to a luxurious rehabilitation center, her wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, showed her face on her TV show. Facebook.

After what happened in the oscarsthe protagonist of the “Prince of Bel-Air” has lost employment contracts, has received countless criticisms, and even was forced to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in charge of celebrating the delivery of the statuettes to the best of the seventh art.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home,” Will said in a statement on his networks. social.

Will Smith is retiring from the public eye

After public apologies, he voluntarily entered a rehabilitation center, according to what was reported by The Sun magazine. Sources close to the actor said that the decision was due to the fact that “The event left him with terrible stress.”

Will Smith started screaming from his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” Photo: EFE.

“He will do a great examination of conscience and discover how he can move on”, were the last statements of the source, followed by a silence that was respected for 20 days by all his relatives, until now.

Jada Pinkett Smith reappears

The actress was featured on her Facebook show, “Red table talks”broadcast by Facebook Watch, to present a new season of the controversial show. And it is that it became very viral lately because was the space chosen for the entire Smith family to do catharsis in public, admitting infidelities, addictions and childhood traumas.

As soon as the show began, a message appeared on the black screen that made it very clear that, despite how open they have been about their private lives previously, the scandal at the Oscars will not be a topic that they mention in the near future.

“Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, The Smith family has focused on deep healing.” said the beginning of the message.

Jada Pinkett Smith speaks on her Facebook show about the controversial episode at the Oscars. PHOTO: Capture Facebook.

“We will continue to offer powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials, such as that of our incredibly impressive first guest,” they concluded, before starting the online broadcast of the program.

Divorce in sight?

Although they wanted to show an image of family union, he The relationship would not be having its best moment. As reported by the UK’s Heat magazine, the scandal led to much more friction between the couple.

