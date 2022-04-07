Will Smith She is going through a difficult moment after hitting Chris Rock in the middle of the 2022 Oscars ceremony and Jada Pinkett, who was the target of the comedian’s ridicule, would have thought that her husband’s attitude was an exaggeration. According to international media, the driver did not want to get involved and she said that the actor had a very inappropriate reaction.

The portal UsWeekly had exclusive communication with a source close to the artists, who indicated that the couple talked extensively after the event and both concluded that the attack on the comedian was out of place.

“It was the heat of the moment and he overreacted. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he exaggerated.” exposed.

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock?

Will Smith could not bear that Chris Rock humorously took Jada Pinkett’s baldness, which was caused by a condition called alopecia, and did not hesitate to go on stage and slap him during the live broadcast of the Oscar Awards gala.

The massive audience was amazed by the interpreter’s unexpected response, a fact that led to the topic being discussed on all digital platforms.

It was later reported that the famous comedian refused to press charges with the authorities and even prevented his colleague from being arrested after the attack.

Will Smith checks into rehab clinic

After the violent episode he starred in the last edition of the Oscar Awards, Will Smith has decided to start a treatment to control his outburst of anger. The famous actor took over the stage of the well-known event and heavily hit Chris Rock, who mocked Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, during a monologue.

The incident has emotionally affected the “King Richard” star, who even issued a lengthy letter of apology to the Academy and resigned from his membership just days after the attack.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, the Afro-descendant artist has taken greater measures and entered a rehabilitation clinic to cope with the scandal and the consequences of his behavior. “He hopes to move on so he can come back and save his reputation and his career,” the post said.

Will Smith came of his own free will. Photo: AFP

Will Smith could lose his Oscar for assaulting Chris Rock

David Rubin, president of the Academy, declared for Variety magazine that Will Smith would receive a punishment according to the “disciplinary procedure” that the organization executes when this type of incident occurs.

“Following Mr. Smith’s resignation from his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion is no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of everyone involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” Rubin said.