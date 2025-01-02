A private jet which the current owner believes may have belonged at some point to the well-known Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar has been converted into A luxury Airbnb on a Bristol estate (southwest England). This is a model airplane Boeing 727 Airliner from 1968 which began flying for Japan Airlines as a commercial aircraft and was converted to private use in 1981. It is said that, throughout its history, it made trips for military purposes and went through the hands of Saudi royalty or a Danish tycoonin addition to the Medellín drug lord.

“There are many people who, when reading the history of the plane, trace the license plate numbers and I received several messages from people which suggested that it could have belonged to (Pablo) Escobar for a brief period in the 80s,” the current owner of the jet, Johnny Palmer, explains to EFE. On the other hand, a spokesperson for PYTCH, the company to which the jet was linked until now, denies that the plane is related to Escobar: “I don’t think it was his plane at all, honestly.. There are rumors that have spread about it, but I don’t think he (Pablo Escobar) was its owner. There’s nothing to suggest it.”

The interior of the private jet converted into an Airbnb that may have belonged to Pablo Escobar. Johnny Palmer

Palmer, 41, acquired the aircraft in 2021and after a long bureaucratic process with Bristol City Council, managed to transport it from the airfield where it was located to its current location, in the Skyline Park polygonin the vicinity of the English city. “The reason I bought it is simply because It was available, I have land and I like engineering. But I never saw it as a business, just as a hobby,” says Palmer, who confesses that he is currently remodeling a second airplane.





The Boeing 727 Airliner began to be used for record music videos, for private parties... and six months ago, Palmer decided to turn it into an Airbnb so that other people could rent it and enjoy it for up to 850 pounds per night (1,025 euros).

With a maximum capacity for four people, it is located on some industrial containers 10 meters high so that it gives the sensation that it is flying and is powered entirely by renewable energythrough solar panels and batteries. The interior is decorated with gold details and precious crystals and has two living rooms, a king-size bed king sizetwo single beds, three bathrooms, a shower, a kitchen and a fully occupied pilot cabin. In addition, it also has an outdoor area with jacuzzi and a sauna.