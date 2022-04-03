Atlético de Alagoinhas (BA) and Jacuipense drew 1-1 earlier this evening (3) and left open the decision of the Bahia Championship title for next Sunday (10). Playing at the opponent’s house, at Carneirão stadium, Jacuipense had midfielder Danilo Rios expelled in the 19th minute, when he dominated the match, after committing a penalty. Miller took a classy shot, but goalkeeper Mota made a save, palming out. In stoppage time, Miller redeemed himself and opened the scoring with a great goal from outside the area. However, in the final stage, Jerry scored against and evened the score for Leão do Sisal.