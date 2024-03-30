“Master Chef” judge has already liked several publications against the PT and the current government; one of the endorsed posts calls First Lady Janja “clueless”

The chef Eric Jacquin appeared exchanging cuddles with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at a lunch with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday (28.mar.2024). The gesture at that moment, however, differs from Jacquin's positions on social media – where he routinely criticizes the current government and the left in general.

One of the posts liked by the professional on his profile on X (ex-Twitter) calls the first lady Janja da Silva from to “most clueless about the history of Brazil”. Others are written by supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as well as the deputies Mario Frias (PL-SP) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP).

Read below examples of publications liked by the chef:

Data collection from the Wayback Machine, a website that stores information from the internet in general, however, shows that the account had already gone through this authentication process in the past.

On December 4, 2023, the profile bearing Jacquin's name reposted news about the STF (Supreme Federal Court) having annulled the former judge's sentence Sergio Moro (today senator for União Brasil do Paraná) against former PT deputy André Vargas and wrote the following caption: “Congratulations PT, democracy or dictatorship?”.

Lula's profile on X published the moment in which the president interacted with Jacquin and Macron during lunch on March 28. In the video, the French chef says he is very happy with France for having “reconciled” with Brazil and congratulated the Brazilian head of state.

Watch (38s):

On his Instagram profile, which is verified, Jacquin follows Bolsonaro, but does not follow Lula. Despite this, he posted 2 videos about the event held on March 28, and tagged the current president in one of them. Internet users also echoed the publication and criticized the cooking show judge “Masterchef Brazil”.

O Power360 contacted the French chef's advisors to ask for a position, but did not receive any response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.