The French actor, producer and film director Jacques Perrin died in Paris at the age of 80. Over the course of your film career, you have starred in more than 70 films. In 1988 he played the role of adult Salvatore in Giuseppe Tornatore’s ‘Nuovo Cinema Paradiso’. Two years later she played Ugo Bassi in Luigi Magni’s ‘In the name of the sovereign people’.

He then achieved great success with environmental-oriented films, such as Microcosmos – Il popolo dell’erba (1996) and Il popolo migratore (2001), both produced by his studio Galatée Films. In 2004 he played the role of the elder Pierre Morhange, narrator of the film Les choristes-The boys of the choir, of which he was also a producer.