actor and producer Jacques Andre Simonet, better known as Jacques Perrin, passed away this Thursday, April 21 at the age of 80 in Paris. Among his greatest successes stands out his performance in “Cinema Paradiso”, directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, and “The choristers”, by Christophe Barratier.

Perrin will be remembered for his performances in more than 70 films, participation in plays, production of feature films and direction of documentaries, It is in this last area that he would win the César Award for Best Producer in 1997 for the documentary Microcosmos: La Gente de la Hierba.

Faced with the unfortunate news, his son Mathieu Simonett sent a statement, on behalf of his entire family, to the AFP agency announcing the following: “The family is deeply saddened to report the death of filmmaker Jacques Perrin, who died on Thursday, April 21 in Paris. He has passed away peacefully.”

YOU CAN SEE: Best movies of 2021 that you may not have seen

The reactions were immediate, one of his nephews, the film director Christophe Barratier, conveyed the following message: “I can’t believe it, we were all attached to him.”

cinema Paradiso

In 1988, one of the films considered a tribute to cinema would reach the big screen. In the memory of millions of people will remain the phrase that the character Alfredo would dedicate to a young Salvatore: “Find something you like, and whatever you do, love it.”

In this production, Jacques Perrin played the adult character of Salvatore, who receives the news that Alfredo, who taught him everything about cinema as a child, had passed away. At that moment, Perrin’s character would take a trip to the past to remember the moments lived in Cinema Paradiso.

YOU CAN SEE: Ennio Morricone: “Let the music keep playing”

From the age of five

In 1946, at just 5 years old, Perrin began his film career with a small role in Marcel Carné’s film, Les Portes de la nuit. Then, at the age of 12, he was part of the cast of Les Tricheurs, also by Marcel Carné. These first appearances would serve as a springboard for her first leading role in Valerio Zurlini’s film, The Girl with the Suitcase. By then, Jacques Perrin was 14 years old.

From that decade on, he participated in multiple films and also built his career as a film producer with the founding of his own production company Reggane Films in 1968. Among the most notable films he produced are ‘Z’, which was directed by Konstantinos Gavras and ‘Le Crabe-Tambour’, the latter directed by Pierre Schoendoerffer and winner of the Oscar for best foreign language film in 1969.