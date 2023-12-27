Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 18:51



The former president of the European Commission Jacques Delors died this Wednesday at the age of 98, international media report, citing statements from his daughter Martine Aubry, current mayor of Lille.

Delors was born in 1925 and in addition to heading the Commission, a position he held between 1985 and 1995, he was one of the architects of the euro.

The first time he held a decision-making position was as an advisor to Jacques Chaban-Delmas. Likewise, he was Minister of Finance in 1981.