With Alain Pagano, you publish your unitary climate program one and a half years before the presidential election. Is the climate issue able to unite the left?

Jacques Baudrier Social ecology is particularly likely to do this. If we cannot win the battle against global warming, we can fear for the future of humanity. Unless there is a rapid acceleration in the decline in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a large part of the planet risks becoming unlivable. However, we will not save the climate without at the same time addressing the social question. The false right-wing ecology is precisely the failure of this five-year term. He is embodied by the uprising of the yellow vests. With the carbon tax, the government claimed to want to reduce the GHG emissions of the poorest, while leaving the richest the right to pollute.

Your proposals are structured around agriculture, construction and mobility. Why did you choose only these three sectors?

Jacques Baudrier They cover nearly 80% of CO 2 emissions. We could have spoken of energy production. It’s a real subject. But it makes a deep divide on the left. We believe that the urgency is to find each other. All the more so since decisions on energy production will only have an effect in the medium or long term. Rather than dividing up over how to produce energy tomorrow, the urgent need is to come together to decide how to spend less today.

The objective is not to substitute, but to consume less.

That said, we will have to know what to replace fossil fuels with …

Jacques Baudrier In fact, we must succeed in replacing them with nothing. The objective is not to substitute, but to consume less. For example, in freight transport, we often talk about replacing road by rail. However, that will not be enough. The volume of product transported increases by 3% per year: this is not sustainable. The challenge is first to transport less.

This implies reviewing certain international trade rules …

Jacques Baudrier Yes. We must, for example, review the local purchasing clauses. The European rule of free and undistorted competition prohibits the inclusion of proximity clauses in public calls for tenders. This regulation must be overturned, or even refused to respect it, even if it means committing an offense. We no longer have time to wait fifteen years for the balance of power to change. Carbon footprint criteria must immediately be imposed in public calls for tenders, backed by very high standards.

You offer free public transport. Is it also a climatic measure?

Jacques Baudrier Yes. We have experienced it in Île-de-France for RSA beneficiaries, for all under 12, as well as with the single price on the Navigo pass… All of this makes it attractive to live near the networks of public transport. It is the best encouragement to put yourself in a situation to be able to use them. Commercial town planning policies can also regulate the establishment of hypermarkets in peri-urban areas, when the latter encourage the use of the car. Communist elected officials have already obtained, in Île-de-France, the establishment of a tax on supermarket parking lots. It must be generalized.

You develop very pragmatic solutions and enter little into a macroeconomic vision. Is it to give immediate perspectives?

Jacques Baudrier There are already plenty of books offering great global ideological visions. But, often, concrete and immediately effective proposals are lacking. A five-year term is short. We must build a program that can be implemented immediately. Our proposals can all be broken down into budget amendments. Some have already been drafted since elected Communists have proposed them. We should not try to reinvent everything, but reuse existing tools – including fiscal ones: the supermarket parking tax, such as the heavy goods vehicle tax. These measures are applicable immediately. We do not have ten years to implement the ecological transition