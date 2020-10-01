Like most Bollywood actresses, Jacqueline is also blessed with naturally glowing skin. Scroll to her Instagram feed and you will see that she looks as beautiful in her un-makeup selfie as she does in pictures with makeup. Do you often wonder how she maintains her skin glow even after using makeup almost every day? Well, the ‘Race-3’ actress revealed this in her Instagram stories.

If you are unmoved by these tips shared during this question-and-answer session, do not worry, as we have shared all those tips with you through this article. From drinking green juice in the morning to applying vitamin C serum, here are all of Jacqueline Fernandes’ skincare routine secrets.

What is the best way to detox your skin? It is necessary to start your day with a detox drink to get rid of the toxins from the body and get healthy and glowing skin. Jacqueline says- “In addition to drinking a lot of water – you should drink at least three liters of celery, turmeric water or apple cider vinegar in the morning.”

Also Read: How Aishwarya Looks At 26 In 46, Know Her Beauty Secrets

Do you ever have pimples? What do you do for her

Jacqueline – “Yes! I still have pimples and when you are in a profession where you have to be photographed all the time. But I realized that the farther away you are from sugar, the better it will be. Instead of honey or You can use options like dates. “

How to deal with dark circles?

It does not matter what kind of natural remedy you adopt, but these dark circles do not take the name of going away? Well, Jacqueline has revealed some secrets which prove to be quite effective for her. She says, ‘I find exercising, especially yoga, very helpful. Because it improves blood circulation. Also, drink lots of water and have a good sleep. ‘

How to deal with Open Porse?

The actress hates her open pores as much as you do. He told, “I take care of my skin and spray cold water.” Using a pour refiner cream can prevent them from growing.

Also read: Use these 4 face masks made of turmeric-honey and aloe vera

Best Serum for Glowing Skin?

“Vitamin C is the best thing for glowing skin,” says Jacqueline. If you also want a bright and beautiful skin like an actress, then use products that contain ingredients.