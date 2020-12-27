Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. On this special occasion, his fans and close friends are giving him happy birthday wishes. In such a situation, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez wished Salman Khan a birthday in a very special way. This special style of Jacqueline is getting a lot of headlines on social media and people are very much liked.

Actually, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of her with Salman Khan on her official Instagram account, in which she used baby filters. In this photo, both stars look very cute. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Salman Khan”. Let us know that both Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez are very close friends. Jacqueline spent the lockdown at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Lakhs of likes have been received on this picture shared by the actress. People are giving different reactions by commenting.

During an interview, Jacqueline said that she owes her success to Salman Khan. Salman will soon be seen alongside Radha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in ‘Drive’. She will soon be seen in ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Bhoot Police’.

Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with the 2009 film ‘Aladin’. He has since been involved in ‘Murder 2’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Judwaa 2′. She has acted in many other films including Brothers’.

