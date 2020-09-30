It is a French paradox: according to an Ifop study, 81% of French people believe that “living in the countryside represents the ideal life”, and yet only 38% live in the area of ​​influence of ‘a city of less than 20,000 inhabitants. And this desire for a campaign is moreover accentuated with the Covid-19 crisis. A large gap that can be explained by many factors, starting with metropolitanization, and the abandonment of the countryside: deserted city centers, massive setbacks in public services, digital divide, and exodus of young people.

Difficult, under these conditions, to be attractive. But the government, if it does not tackle the roots of the problem, wants to show its voluntarism in terms of spatial planning via the National Agency for Territorial Cohesion, created at the very beginning of the year after a difficult gestation. Its latest creation: the “Small towns of tomorrow” program.

“Tailor-made, hand-sewn”: the element of language used by the Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Jacqueline Gourault, smacks of the communication operation. Just like the trip planned this Thursday to Barentin (Seine-Maritime), a town of just over 11,000 inhabitants, for the launch of Small Towns of Tomorrow. A town led by Christophe Bouillon (PS), elected mayor in June and president of the association of small towns in France, partner of the program. The idea: to provide financial, engineering and partnership support for city-centers of less than 20,000 inhabitants, that is to say municipalities which have a central role, particularly in rural areas.

According to the Minister’s entourage, it is a question of “meeting the specific needs of these cities, in the fields of health, school, urban transport, digital technology, rehabilitation, but also culture. and heritage ”. For the time being, 1,000 cities have been shortlisted, in particular on the basis of vulnerability criteria, in terms of poverty, access to public services or the desertification of shops. According to Cédric Szabo, director of the Association of Rural Mayors, “this is good news for the cities that will have the chance to benefit from the device, but for us the challenge is to broaden the spectrum and especially to take the land use planning as a whole. “Especially since the device involves a risk: accelerating the concentration of services and businesses in the central municipalities of the intermunicipal bodies. In short, a metropolisation at the local level.

For the time being, the program is credited with 3 billion euros over the six years of the new municipal term of office, including 1.8 from the State, the rest coming in particular from the regions, departments and the Bank of the Territories. It is in addition to other already existing programs: town center experimentation, Action in the heart of the city, Industrial territories, or even the ZRR (for Rural Revitalization Zones), with which Cédric Szabo says he is “even more satisfied than he is. be extended ”. For the moment, villages of 1,500 inhabitants, “which are town-centers, are not included: yet these are municipalities that have projects”. The issues of 4G deployment, medical deserts or everyday mobility, essential issues in terms of regional planning, are not addressed.

Finally, this new program is in line with the new approach of the State towards communities, that of calls for projects which puts them in a situation of dependence, despite the desire displayed by the Minister to “start from the needs of elected ”. For public services, mayors are invited to turn to the famous “Maisons France services”, which bring together public services while endorsing the decline of the State. According to the Minister’s entourage, “the Action Coeur de Ville program is a great success and there are few differences with Petites Villes de France”.

But for these small municipalities, the main difficulty for mayors, in addition to project financing, lies in the difficulty of having a dedicated project manager: the program must allow up to 75% of it to be taken care of. For the government, Small Towns of France wants to be a stone in the edifice of the “recovery plan” of 100 billion euros, examined from October 12 by Parliament as part of the budget. But like this one, the amount and targeting seem quite insufficient. Especially with regard to a spatial phenomenon as massive as metropolitanization.