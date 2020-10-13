Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes remains very active on social media with her photos and videos. After a long time in the Corona era, producers have started shooting films. Recently Jacqueline Fernandez has also started shooting for her upcoming film. Jacqueline gave this information to the fans through social media.

According to media reports, Jacqueline was to shoot a few days ago. However, some crew members on the set were found to be Corona positive. After this the shooting was suddenly stopped. Now Jacqueline is back in full security. Jacqueline is not currently shooting any film. She is shooting for brands and commercials.

Jacqueline shared a picture on Instagram. In this picture, Jacqueline is seen with crew members. All are seen wearing masks. At the same time, in this picture, the accessories of makeup are also seen in front of Jacqueline. While sharing this picture on Instagram, Jacqueline wrote – ‘I forgot that the life of the shoot is good. Thankful for the return.

This picture of Jacqueline is being well liked on social media. Talking about the workfront, Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut in the 2009 film Alladdin. After this she appeared in many Bollywood films, including Housefull, Murder 2, Kick, Roy, A Flying Jet, Race 3 etc.