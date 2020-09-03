Two members of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes’s shoot crew have been found to be Corona positive. However, the Corona report of the actress has come out negative. Jacqueline herself has shared this information with her fans through social media. She has thanked BMC for sharing a post on her Insta story.

Jacqueline Farrandis wrote, “We were going to shoot for a brand. As a precaution, all crew members were corona tested. I would like to tell you that unfortunately two people from the shoot crew have found COVID-19 positive. We have postponed the shooting because the safety of the people is very important. Both the infected members are under self isolation and are being treated.

“The rest of the team members and my report have come up negative, but we are taking all necessary precautions and strictly following the guidelines.” I want to thank the BMC officials for their help and guidance. ”

Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandes has recently adopted two villages in Maharashtra, Pathardi and Shakur. She will look after more than 1500 people in these villages for three years. Jacqueline has made this partnership for her Palghar project. Jacqueline believes that her goal is to end malnutrition completely, but it is a process that will take time. Jacqueline says that she is doing everything possible for it.