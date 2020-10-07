Beautiful Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes remains very active on social media. He has shared some pictures from his Instagram account. Jacqueline is seen riding in these pictures. These photos of him are being fiercely liked and shared.

While sharing these photos, Jacqueline wrote in the caption, ‘The secret of our future is hidden in our routine. Fans are commenting on these pictures of Jacqueline and giving their feedback.

Jacqueline Fernandes recently met her mother after 10 months. On this occasion, she shared many videos on social media, in which she appeared with mother. It was seen in the video that as soon as Jacqueline enters the house, her mother Kim is seen ironing her clothes. She is happy to see daughter Jacqueline. Jacqueline wrote in the caption, ‘Mother is here.’

Let us know that Jacqueline will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The film is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who previously directed films like Phobia and Ragini MMS. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from this, Jacqueline will work with Salman in the film Kick 2. Recently, the film was announced on Jacqueline’s birthday. However, the rest of the film’s starcast has not been announced yet.