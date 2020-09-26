Bollywood’s beautiful actress Jacqueline Fernandes met her mother after 10 months. He is very happy to meet his mother. On this occasion, she has shared many videos on social media, in which she is seen with mother.

Jacqueline posted these videos on her Insta story. In the first video it can be seen that as soon as Jacqueline enters inside the house, her mother Kim is seen ironing her clothes. She is happy to see daughter Jacqueline. Jacqueline wrote in the caption, ‘Mother is here.’

Apart from this, she has shared two more videos, in which she is seen having fun with mother. Both of them are showing great bonding. In the caption Jacqueline wrote, ‘Mother, it’s been 10 months, I didn’t see you.’ This video of Jacqueline is very much liked.

Let us know that Jacqueline will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The film is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who previously directed films like Phobia and Ragini MMS. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, Jacqueline will work with Salman in the film Kick 2. Recently, the film was announced on Jacqueline’s birthday. However, the rest of the film’s starcast is yet to be announced.