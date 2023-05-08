Mexican actress and presenter, she has gone through film, theater and television, but it was her character as Maribel in ‘Rubí’ that gave her international recognition, something that she accepts with great humility. Mother of 5 girls, from Monday to Friday (7 pm on Telemundo), she can be seen on ‘La suerte de Loli’. There she gives life to Mariana, a close friend of Loli (Silvia Navarro), a successful and independent woman, but whose love life takes a backseat. It will be precisely Mariana who will make her life turn 180 degrees.

The series is advertised as a romantic comedy, but one that also demolishes stereotypes. “It’s true, it’s a romantic comedy itself. There is love everywhere, there are conflicts, there is also heartbreak, there is crying, there are real issues that will break our hearts, but it is a very beautiful story and different from what we are used to.

—At what point in your career does this series arrive?

I am going to tell you something. In my past I had to do many soap operas, many acting projects that made me learn a lot, grow, fall in love with the profession, but I had put a pause on it. I had dedicated myself to driving because the job of a driver is easier for my family because it didn’t take up much time. When ‘Loli’s luck’ arrived, since the pilot arrived I said: ‘I want to do it’, I realized how much I miss acting. Driving is glamorous on a red carpet, which I love, but going on set and disconnecting from myself and doing a character like Mariana was beautiful.

The soap opera “Rubí” is about to turn 19 years old since its first broadcast. Photo: Instagram/noveleandomex

—And speaking of characters, do you agree that Maribel, the one from the soap opera ‘Rubí’, was the one who gave you international recognition?

That’s right, one hundred percent. I started my career doing very small things. After I graduated from the CEA (Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa) I already wanted to do bigger things, but they told me everything at the right time and that’s how it was. When ‘Rubí’ arrives, with a director like Benjamín Cann, a character like Maribel, a producer like the güero Alberto Castro and being sheltered by so many important and professional colleagues, without a doubt that was a before and after in my career. Maribel gave me everything.

—Actors often say what acting gave them. In your case, what did he take from you?

Before, being the protagonist meant spending months in a forum (set). Today things have changed. With ‘Rubí’ it was a year of recording and that was the case with soap operas like ‘Heridas de amor’, among others. If she had a partner, she didn’t even see him because she was on the forum all day. At night I could only answer the calls of my family and brothers. Maybe the part I had to sacrifice was my personal life. Today I couldn’t because I have five little people who depend a lot on me. It’s good that I did it at that time because right now I couldn’t.

— Today you prioritize your family, without a doubt.

That’s right, my daughters, my husband and may they be well. Emilia and Paula are 4 years old, they are little. They all need a lot from mom. I couldn’t accept a project that requires me to go abroad for even three months. Maybe if it’s like ‘Loli’s luck’, which is a month and I get to kiss them before going to sleep, ok. Sure, that’s one of the factors. You have to add the script, that I fell in love with the character, the colleagues with whom I am going to work, the type of production, what audience it is for, it adds up there. But the first clause that should prevail is that I can continue being a mother.

