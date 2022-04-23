Mexico. The first Mexican actress Jacqueline Andere is neither sick nor is she retiring, and it is she herself who tells it in an interview with TVNotas: “I keep working and I’m fine…”, mentions the mother of the also actress Chantal Andere.

Jacqueline Andere is 83 years old and in a recent image that her daughter Chantal shared on social networks, she was amazed, since she has smooth skin, a healthy body and it surprises more because in it he appears to be about 60 years old.

Andere, who has played many villains in Mexican telenovelas such as La madrastra and Soy tu dueña, to name a few, also reveals that if “something happened to her”, she would leave happy and satisfied with her personal and professional achievements.

“I have already traveled, I had unconditional love, I saw my daughter grow up who is phenomenal, I see my grandchildren grow up and I want to continue working while God gives me life, in me there is no word retirement. Life owes nothing to me and I to it.”

Jacqueline Andere is an icon in the world of entertainment in Mexico, since she has been dedicated to it since her youth and has experience in theater, film and television, she is also admired for her talent and personality.

Jacqueline Andere has made theater, cinema, television and even many fotonovelas in Mexico since her youth. internet photo

Mrs. Andere says she is happy because she has an artistic career of 66 years and she feels proud of it: “After 66 years of working, I really enjoy the theater and, above all, after this disease (COVID-19) because I thought that maybe it would no longer be there and I said: ‘My God! Give me time’ (laughs). But I am very happy.”

He also has the affection of the public and many actor friends, and among them he points to the late Ernesto Alonso, “El Señor Telenovela”: “We were great friends, he always gave me important roles, he said that with me success was assured.”

The first actress remembered her deceased and only husband José María Fernández, whom she married a few days after meeting, and father of her only daughter Chantal Andere.

“I was 24 years older, but that never mattered to me, we loved each other, that’s why we lasted so long,” says Mr. Fernández, who also confesses that after becoming a widow she focused on her career and never noticed another man.

Doña Jacqueline Andere and her daughter Chantal. instagram photo

María Esperanza Jacqueline Andere Aguilar is the full name of Doña Jacqueline, she is originally from CDMX, and among the many films that have marked her as an actress in the cinema are El Ángel exterminador, by Luis Buñuel and Yesenia, by Yolanda Vargas Dulche.