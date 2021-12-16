With a friend he was descending on mountaineering skis from the north channel of Monte Sobretta, at about 2850 meters above sea level: the avalanche had a front of a hundred meters and overwhelmed him

Jacopo Compagnoni, 40-year-old mountain guide, brother of the ski champion Deborah Compagnoni, died after being hit by an avalanche. With a friend he was descending on mountaineering skis from the north channel of Monte Sobretta, at about 2850 meters above sea level, in the municipal area of ​​Valfurva (Sondrio) when the detachment took place. The avalanche had a front of a hundred meters and overwhelmed it. The other man, unharmed, gave first aid and immediately called 112. Jacopo Compagnoni was transported by helicopter to the hospital in Sondalo where he died shortly after.

In the last post on social media, 4 days ago in Livigno, he wrote as follows: “Cheerful and on guard: we must not forget that here the snow falls just by looking at it”.