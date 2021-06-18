Savona – “The world of mountain biking is characterized by a beautiful environment, and it is a sport that allows you to be free, and in contact with nature, both on the trails and on the circuits”

Jacopo Putaggio is 13 years old, he lives in Castelvecchio di Rocca Barbena, has just finished second grade, and boasts a good record in Mtb.

“Jacopo wears the leader’s jersey del Grand Prix Central Italy, after four tests – says Alessandro Saccu, president of UCLA Laigueglia, where Putaggio has been playing for five years – currently Jacopo also has the best score in the ranking of the national MTB federation in his category, that is, first year beginners “Putaggio is passionate about mountain bike as a child.

“The kindergarten teacher recommended this sport to me and I immediately liked it – continues the athlete – it is the only sport I do. two younger brothers, 10-year-old Gioele who practices MTB, also with UCLA, and 5-year-old Anita “

Now Putaggio is training for the European youth mountain bike championship, in Pila from 28 June to 3 July, with almost 500 athletes under 15 and under 17 (beginners and students) from about thirty nations, who will compete for the title of continental cross country champion. The program of the event, with the Olympic champion Paola Pezzo, includes individual competitions and relay races.

“On Sunday 20 June I am at the start of a new round of the Gran Prix Centro Italia, in Pratovecchio (Arezzo) – says the athlete – I train three times a week, and in my palmares there are also victories in the Ligurian regional championships, and in provincial My idol in MTB is the Swiss Nino Schurter, Olympic champion in 2016 in Rio De Janeiro “Putaggio does not forget those who follow him in mountain biking.” I train with Giovanni Porturini – concludes the thirteen year old champion – my mother Emanuela is my most ardent fan, together with my father Samuele, who is also a coach of the ‘Ucla “-

