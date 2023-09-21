The holidays can wait. Marcell Jacobs had promised it and kept his word by showing up in Lucca together with his wife Nicole Daza and his mother Viviana to spend an afternoon with the girls and boys of the Virtus Lucca company who trusted him at the age of 18 – from 2012 to 2014 – when he still dreamed of becoming a long jump champion. Apparently serene, despite the recent separation from coach Paolo Camossi (“I was looking for a change, something to push me”), Jacobs gave himself up to questions and autograph requests for a long time, confirming himself at ease in the role of motivator. “Virtus Lucca is a second home for me, like a second family. It was with this shirt that I achieved my first Italian record in the long jump which opened the path to professionalism for me. I promise you’ll be back very soon” concluded the Olympic champion in the 100m and 4x100m. A day full of emotions in a beautiful and energy-filled atmosphere.