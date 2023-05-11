The Olympic champion returns to compete in the 100m after 285 days: against the American, immediate rematch in Florence on 2 June
285 days after the last time (the final won at the European Championships in Munich last summer) Marcell Jacobs is ready to return to the 100m race. Now the date of the outdoor seasonal debut of the Olympic champion and European record holder is official: it will be in Rabat, Sunday 28 May, at the meeting international Mohammed VI d’athlétisme, second stage of the Wanda Diamond League. The Fiamme Oro sprinter will immediately face his strongest opponents, starting with the world champion Fred Kerley (USA), already seen in the race in Doha with a time of 19″92 in the 200 metres. The organizers of the Moroccan meeting also announced the presence of the American Trayvon Bromell, winner of the ‘diamond’ last year, of the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who recently darted at 9″78 windy (+2.3) and of the 200m Olympic champion Andre De Grasse (Canada). In addition to them, the South African Akani Simbine, the Botswanan U20 world record holder Letsile Tebogo, the Jamaican veteran Yohan Blake.
Rematch in Florence
Five days after the super challenge Jacobs vs Kerley will move to Italy, in Florence, in a Golden Gala Pietro Mennea which promises to be exciting. For Jacobs it will be a return to the Diamond League almost two years after his last appearance, the third place in Montecarlo in July 2021 (9″99) which followed the second place in Stockholm (10″05), two races that fueled hopes blue in view of the Tokyo Olympics, then exploded in the greatest joy with the gold medal on August 1st. Last season, a series of physical problems prevented Jacobs from taking part in the Diamond League events: now it’s time for a revenge, also to turn the page after the winter and the double defeat in the 60s at the hands of Samuele Ceccarelli at the Assoluti and at the Euroindoors.
