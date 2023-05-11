285 days after the last time (the final won at the European Championships in Munich last summer) Marcell Jacobs is ready to return to the 100m race. Now the date of the outdoor seasonal debut of the Olympic champion and European record holder is official: it will be in Rabat, Sunday 28 May, at the meeting international Mohammed VI d’athlétisme, second stage of the Wanda Diamond League. The Fiamme Oro sprinter will immediately face his strongest opponents, starting with the world champion Fred Kerley (USA), already seen in the race in Doha with a time of 19″92 in the 200 metres. The organizers of the Moroccan meeting also announced the presence of the American Trayvon Bromell, winner of the ‘diamond’ last year, of the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who recently darted at 9″78 windy (+2.3) and of the 200m Olympic champion Andre De Grasse (Canada). In addition to them, the South African Akani Simbine, the Botswanan U20 world record holder Letsile Tebogo, the Jamaican veteran Yohan Blake.