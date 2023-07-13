Marcell Jacobs will not be at the start of the 100 meters at the next Italian championships in Molfetta, scheduled from 28 to 30 July. No announcement from the blue sprinter, simply his name – as planned – does not appear in the list of members who will compete for the vacant title (Paolo Camossi’s pupil always scored from 2018 to 2022). Among these is the European indoor 60m champion Samuele Ceccarelli, author of the best Italian time in the 100m of the season (10”13 last June 2nd at the Golden Gala in Florence).

Recovery

—

For Jacobs, meanwhile, the long journey of recovery from the “perineural inflammation with vascular stasis of the emergence of the sciatic at the level of the ischial foramen of the right thigh” continues between Italy and Munich, where he is followed in the treatments by Dr. Hans -Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt. On Instagram just yesterday he posted a new video that shows him in action on the treadmill, accompanied by the motivational maxim «Start now, not tomorrow». The question, however, is always the same, that is, how and where will we see the 28-year-old Olympian in action in the 100m and 4x100m before the world championships in Budapest, where he is awaited by heats and the eventual final of the queen race on 19 and 20 August. At the moment his only outdoor appearance of the season remains a disappointing seventh place in 10”21 in the Paris stage of the Diamond League, on June 9th.