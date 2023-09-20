The Olympian, after the divorce from the coach Camossi, towards the globetrotter Airale. And Reider says he is available…

It could only end like this: Marcell Jacobs formalizes his farewell to coach Paolo Camossi and… Rome – his home since 2018 – and, immediately afterwards, an inevitable flurry of rumors and hypotheses breaks out regarding the future technical and the destination that will be. «I want a new place – said the Olympic champion on Monday, in his native Desenzano – to find athletes who can train with me, who encourage me and help me especially in the most demanding jobs of winter preparation. I need a center that guarantees me everything I need: technology, physiotherapy… I’m moving to find the best solutions. I evaluate every option, even abroad. I have a lot of ideas, I have to put them into practice.”

If it’s not an identikit, we’re close. And the circle, for those who know the reality of Italian athletics and certain international dynamics – for top athletes often dictated by the technical sponsors of reference – narrows quickly. There would obviously be numerous tracks that could be traveled on a global level. It is difficult, however, to look at Europe. It is easier, however, to think of the United States and the groups led by coaches like Rana Reider or Lance Brauman in Florida or Bob Kersee in California. Or at the limit – but it’s almost science fiction – to Jamaica, another homeland of speed, where gurus such as Glen Mills or Stephen Francis operate. Of all the most credible could be the 53-year-old Reider, who in Jacksonville, waiting to soon expand the group with prestigious additions, follows among others the convalescent Trayvon Bromell, former indoor champion, the Japanese Hakim Sani Brown, a finalist in the 100 at the World Championships in Budapest and, a recently returned horse, the Canadian Andre De Grasse, gold in the 200 at the Tokyo Games. Reider, sanctioned last year for an inappropriate relationship with an athlete, remains a point of reference. And “branded” Puma, just like Marcell. To a specific question, last night, flanked by Simone Collio, a former Italian sprinter who is now a famous physiotherapist, he replied: «Who wouldn’t want to train the Olympic 100m champion? Marcell has talent and class, it would be fantastic to try and, in Paris, give Italy more successes.” But beyond the objective logistical difficulties linked to a possible transfer, all the coaches mentioned already have one or more roosters in their henhouse. And certain cohabitations could be difficult. See also Jacobs, there's the announcement: debut on the 28th in Rabat against Kerley

The alternative can only be Italian. And, in this sense, there would only be one road left. It leads, also by deduction, to Padua. And to coach Marco Airale, who worked in Reider’s team and at its British “branch”. Very young – he will turn 33 in October – he has the experience of a veteran. Born in Torinese from Borgonero, a town of just over 3000 inhabitants in the Canavese area, in 2013 he jumped 7.22 in the long distance. Already a couple of years earlier, thanks to the Erasmus project, he had studied athletics in Spain. In Italy he becomes a physiotherapist and osteopath, as well as a Fidal coach. In 2017 he updated himself in France and, in Chivasso, founded an Academy. In 2018 his student Davide Favro was the European silver medalist in the long distance. In 2019 the turning point: contacted by the American Randy Huntington, former guide of the long world record holder Mike Powell, he ended up spending eight months in China as a performance therapist. Then, at the Doha 2019 World Championships, he meets Reider and it’s Florida’s turn. Until returning to Italy, with some of the athletes with whom he collaborated there, Airale, at the Colbachini in Padua, recently lost Reece Prescod, in the 100 with a personal best of 9″83 and European silver in 2018, in the context of six-seven athletes, followed above all by the 22-year-old Jeremiah Azu, in the 100m a 10″04 and continental bronze in charge and the 27-year-old Daryll Neita, 10″90 in the 100m (also European bronze), 22″16 in the 200m and a constant player in the 4x100m. See also The possible alignment of Pumas to face the first leg of the semifinals against Atlas

For Jacobs it could be a solution corresponding to the needs. Next to the Colbachini, where Marcell won the Italian 100m title in 2020, there is an 80-metre covered track with six lanes. And the Palaindoor is 8 km away. Padua, then, is home to his Fiamme Oro and is an hour from his Desenzano.

