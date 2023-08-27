After the final, after the silver medal, after the confirmation that the Italian relay team is there, among the best in the world, with full merit, the Azzurri puff up their chest. Marcell Jacobs is the first to put the point, after posing together with his teammates wrapped in the tricolor on the track in Budapest: “When we took to the track after yesterday we knew we could win a medal. We are the Olympic champions, let’s not forget that. We gave our best and we are a very united group, we have conquered a super medal. Lorenzo Patta, nearby, smiles and intervenes: “We are brothers. This medal is worth a lot. We are delighted. What did we want before the start? Eh… We wanted to win and it was a great satisfaction”. Roberto Rigali is very excited and manages to say “It’s an immense satisfaction”.