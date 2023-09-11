In Zagreb the Olympic champion from Tokyo finished behind Omanyala and Seville. All the blues at the Diamond League finals

No minimum for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In Zagreb, in the last 100 of his troubled season, Marcell Jacobs doesn’t hit the clear 10″ needed for the Olympics and finishes in 3rd place in 10″08, behind the Kenyan Omanyala (9”94) and the Jamaican Seville (10”07). The Italian still managed to beat the American world relay gold medalist Carnes, fourth in 10″27, and the Japanese Sani Brown, finalist in Budapest, with 10″29.

More blues — In the 1500, Sintayehu Vissa was fourth in 4’04”11 in the race won by the Spanish Guerrero with 4’02”88, Federica Del Buono was tenth (4’08”31). Simone Barontini finished in 6th place in the 800m (1’45”68) won by the British Rowden (1’44”96). In the women’s competition Elisa Coiro placed sixth in 2’01″00 ahead of her clubmate Elena Bellò, seventh with 2’01″05. The only one under two minutes is the Slovenian Horvat, winner in 1’59”79. In the 110 hurdles dominated by the Jamaican Olympian Parchment (13″13) Hassane Fofana was 7th in 13″77 (+0.0). In the discus Daisy Osakue flies the apparatus at 63.68 with the third performance of her career, less than a meter from the Italian record of 64.57 set in June. See also Hamilton: "Here in Arabia I don't feel comfortable"

Record batocletti — Another feat by Nadia Battocletti. Magnificent race for the Italian who improved her national record in the Italian 10km road championships in Pescara with a time of 31’36”. Beating the time of 31’52” set by Nadia Ejjafini eleven years ago in Manchester. For the second time this season, the 23-year-old from Trentino rewrote a record after the one obtained in the 5000m with 14’41”30 on the London track on 23 July, before reaching the final at the World Championships in Budapest where she finished sixteenth. Pietro Riva does an encore among the men: for the 26-year-old returning from injury, success in 28’23” with twenty seconds ahead of the Italian marathon record holder Iliass Aouani (28’43”).

Azzurri in Eugene — Ayomide Folorunso will also be there in the 400 hurdles (thanks to 5th place in the penultimate stage in Brussels) on the weekend of 16-17 September in Eugene, Oregon, in the Diamond League finals which offer the ‘diamond’ up for grabs, together with Leonardo Fabbri (weight), Larissa Iapichino (long shot), Roberta Bruni (pole) and Andy Diaz (triple shot), while the world champion Gianmarco Tamberi has given up participating and will not defend the last two titles won in the shot put. See also SPORTS - The promises of speed that shone at the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali

