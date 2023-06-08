Genoa – This is the right time and “this is the Olympic city where in just over a year I want to confirm myself”: ten months after the 9”95 that gave him the European title, Marcell Jacobs is back on the blocks for the 100 at the Charlety stadium in Paris. In this long interval, three winter defeats out of 60, one by the massive Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, two (to the Italians and the Euroindoors) by Samuele Ceccarelli from Massa, who a week ago abandoned the role of nobody in the 100: 10”13 .

Jacobs renounced the debut of Rabat (a slight form of sciatica), he repeated his surrender at the Golden Gala in Florence. In both cases he would have had to face Fred Kerley with whom he started social clashes, and in both cases the Texan won, 9 ”94 both in Morocco and in Italy. He had done better in Yokohama, 9 ”88 and 9” 91 in just over an hour. “He wrote to me and told me that he is happy that he has recovered me”.

Jacobs runs, Jacobs talks: “This is my first race: it had to be the third. I didn’t want the problems that punctuated last year’s season to recur. Now I’m ready. What am I worth? I don’t have a time in mind. I’m here to have fun.” And he coined a phrase that aims to be memorable: “Life shouldn’t be lived with the rear view mirror, but through the windshield. It wasn’t easy to see the others, but now they’re here.”

Kerley is not in Paris. There is Noah Lyles, the sprinter from Florida who, after 19”31 in the World Cup final, set his sights on beating Usain Bolt’s world record, 19”19. On Sunday, in Kingston, Noah ran in 19″67 under the eyes of the Lightning who complimented him. Lyles is a duecentista who is also cultivating ambitions on short distances: in April, 9″95, normal for someone like him. Impressive his last 70 meters meeting in Bermuda, scourged by too much wind: Lyles started slowly, took two meters from Christian Coleman and launched into a chase with accelerated frames. 9″78 Coleman, 9″80 him, with +4.4 tailwind. The intention is to chase the brace at the World Cup in Budapest, the same cradled by Kerley.

Tomorrow, at 10.12 pm (Sky Sport Arena from 9 pm, with slightly later opening hours due to the concomitance with the Djokovic-Alcaraz challenge at Roland Garros), in a constantly evolving situation (already twenty have dropped below 10″), Jacobs and Lyles find Omanyala, slightly decreasing compared to the sprints in Gaborone, 9″78 windy , and from Nairobi, 9″84 with a regular breeze, and Letsile Tebogo from Botswano, twenty years ago two days ago, 9″91 with too much wind behind him but already labeled as the man of the future. An immediate future that is being sought by the blue 4×100, in search of a time that qualifies it for the World Championships: the 38”38 of a month ago in Florence is not yet reassuring. Without Jacobs, who hasn’t run in the relay since his Olympic triumph, and without Ceccarelli, who hasn’t been called up, we start with Patta, continue with Ricci and Desalu and end with Tortu.

One week away from the prodigious 3’49”11 in the 1500s of Florence, little Faith Kipyegon faces in the 5000m the world record holders of the 5000m Letesenbet Gidey, of the 3000m steeplechase Beatrice Chepkoech, of the 5km road Eygayehu Taye, with the escort of other Kenyans and Ethiopians who will keep up the pace. If the first objective is to bring Gidey’s attack to 14.06”62, Kipyegon’s strategy can invest the ambition of the 1500-5000m Olympic double at the Paris Games, one hundred years after the pairing achieved by the legendary Paavo Nurmi.

The middle distance is in the place of honour: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, young master of rhythm, chases on the 2 miles a landing under 8′ to undermine the very long reign, 26 years, of Daniel Komen, 7’58″61 in ’97 and, in closing the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma makes a serious attack on the world championship in the 3000 steeplechase. The time of his great adversary, Souffiane el Bakali, 7’56”62 in Rabat, gave him strong motivation. And for the first landing in Europe, Sydney McLaughlin tries the 400m without barriers to immediately find a shaggy opponent, the Dominican Marileidy Paulino, who has already dropped below 49”.