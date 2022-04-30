The blue, who should have made his debut in the 200 on the 18th in Savona, wants to take advantage of the high ground, a fast track and great rivals, including Kerley and … Tortu

The news is thunderous: for Italian and international athletics. It will have a wide echo: it is inevitable. Marcell Jacobsunlike what was initially established, it will debut in the outdoor season on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, in the 100 of Kip Keino Classic, third Gold stage of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022. The blue will return to the distance that made him Olympic champion in the specialty nine months and six days after the feat in Tokyo. In a particular context, very favorable on paper: on high ground (the Moi International Sports Stadium, in the suburb of Kasarani, is 1865 meters above sea level), on a track considered very fast and in the presence of respectable opponents, including Fred Kerleythe American who won silver in the 100 games, the home athlete Ferdinand Omanyala And Filippo Tortuwhich will recur where, last September, 200 raced in 20 ”11.

The reasons – “In the very first time – explains coach Paolo Camossi – the intention was to make Marcell debut at the Tokyo meeting on Sunday 8 May, to start again from where he left off, in a sort of homage. Then, considering the long journey and the seven hours time difference, in view of such a busy season and with Eugene’s away match just around the corner, we had preferred to give up. Hence the idea of ​​an unprecedented restart, at the 200 of the Savona meeting on the 18th. Appointment confirmed: but with the preview of Nairobi. The reason is obvious: the transfer, compared to that for Tokyo, will be shorter and more comfortable, the time zone reduced to one hour and, above all, because all the parameters tell us that Marcell is already in an excellent condition, to try and make the most of it immediately. The final test, albeit in other ways, has always been on the calendar: I am not afraid to have him compete often. And to have two in my legs before the great clash of Eugene can only do it i good “. See also Athletics Maria Huntington authenticated her record and fell short of the World Cup halls

Travel – The decision was made in the last two to three days. When the manager Marcello Magnani contacted the organizers of the Kenyan meeting, he had no great difficulty in finding a lane for the Gardesano … Marcell, accompanied by Camossi and the inseparable physiotherapist Alberto Marcellini, will leave on Wednesday (with a stopover in Amman, in Jordan) and will return the same night of the meeting: “So, after having slept the night in flight – smiles Camossi – on Sunday he will have the time to celebrate Mother’s Day in the best possible way: it is an anniversary he cares a lot about”.

The prospects – The cast, together with top names in the world middle distance and great pitchers, will propose a super challenge also in the women’s 100, starring the Jamaican win all Shelly-Ann Fraser, the American Sha’Carri Richardson and the 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, yesterday in Gabarone , in Botswana (and in the highlands …) capable of 10 ”97 on 100 (with wind of +1.6 meters per second) and 21” 97 (+0.6) on 200, best seasonal world performance. “The last edition of the meeting – Camossi remembers – even if in late September, on the men’s 100, thanks to the American Trayvon Bromell and to Omanyala himself, he gave the best times of the year: 9” 76 and 9 “77 with wind + 1.2 m / s. This confirms that in Nairobi we can go very fast. The presence of Kerley, one who in recent weeks has already competed at very high levels and who rarely makes a mistake, will be a great stimulus. Like Tortu who , as he showed during the recent rallies of the relay, is in turn very well: it would be nice to have two Italians at the top also on this occasion. And let’s be clear: Marcell did not choose to go to Kenya because Filippo was already going there. … “. See also Jacobs' departure: I'll explain how we are changing it

“Let’s go!” – Camossi is not afraid either of the long lack of attendance by the Brescian from the specialty, or the fact that recently the preparation may have been a bit unbalanced towards 200. “Marcell – he maintains – in winter he ran thirteen times the 60, often extending the action and the works of these days are also very useful for the 100. If the weather conditions are favorable … “. “I have a surprise for you – wrote the double Olympic champion on social media in English on Friday evening, indicating a countdown that will expire this morning -: let’s go! It will be fun”.