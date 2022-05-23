Marcell Jacobs has to stop again. The 100-meter Olympic champion will have to rest for 10 days due to a first degree distraction and elongation remedied in the 100 courses on Wednesday in Savona.

no diamond league

The injury forces Jacobs to forgo Saturday’s Diamond League stage in Eugene, Oregon, where the World Cup will be held in July. The fastest man in the world will instead remain in Rome and with his coach Paolo Camossi will work for full recovery and return. The goal Jacobs will work towards is to be on track for the Golden Gala on June 9th.