Now only the last meter is really missing. Also yesterday the «OptoJump» exam, the system that vivisects all the phases of the running action, was passed by Marcell Jacobs. And to all this were added the few but significant words of the federal medical director Andrea Billi, who did not miss a second of the Olympian’s training, and who left the Paolo Rosi stadium saying “that he did not feel any pain and for us everything is ok “.