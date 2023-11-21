dear Jannik, you are great. I followed your exploits from a distance, like all Italians, and I am super happy for you, for how you never stopped pursuing your dream, the one you had as a child, after having done, like me, a choice between different disciplines. With courage, perseverance and effort. You are the first Italian to have played in the final of the ATP Finals and you are very young, you have a long journey ahead of you, full of victories. I too felt, like you, suddenly hit by a popularity that I wasn’t used to. Don’t get distracted, don’t believe in the limelight and especially in social media.