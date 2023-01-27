Encounter of giants. “King and queen of speed” clarifies Sofia Goggia, complete with the Italian flag. The occasion is the joint presence of the two Azzurri at the Nas Sports Complex, the more than avant-garde multi-sports center in Dubai, which can only be accessed by invitation from Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 40-year-old crown prince. Marcell Jacobs arrived there on December 28 for a month of training in the heat with coach Paolo Camossi and his staff. Sofia, on the other hand, arrived last Monday for a bit of recovery and together they will leave tomorrow for Italy.