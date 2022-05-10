The Olympian returned to Italy from Nairobi after two days in hospital for an infection and could recover in time. Coach Camossi: “he should run 200 but in these conditions it’s better not to risk”

Andrea Buongiovanni

Nairobi-Amsterdam, Amsterdam-Rome Fiumicino: Marcell Jacobs, from lunchtime on Monday – with a few tens of minutes late compared to the expected arrival time – is back in Italy. Behind the troubled trip to Kenya that began on Wednesday, not entirely the consequent problems. The intestinal infection that forced him to two days in hospital in Nairobi has not been eradicated. Above all, the inevitable consequences are not. “I don’t really have the physique – jokes the Olympic champion once at home – I’m really knocked out”. However, the dreaded long journey (over thirteen hours) went well. Marcell, even before take-off, in his seat in business class, activated the “bed” mode and practically always slept. He needed it.

the investigations – From the airport, together with the coach Paolo Camossi and the physiotherapist Alberto Marcellini, the one who is the worst in the group (the manager Marcello Magnani returned via London), he went directly to the Coni Sports Medicine Institute. Where waiting for him was Dr. Maria Rosario Squeo, for years in the medical staff of FIDAL, then joined by Professor Andrea Billi, who is in charge of the federal “team”. The blue, like his companions in misadventure, was subjected to a visit and the necessary examinations. See also Egan Bernal: second photo and emotional message from the clinic

He is tired, for the first time I saw him refuse a selfie. I hope that The Camossi technician

“The athlete – explains Dr. Squeo – has a rotavirus infection, typical of children’s gastroenteritis, but which can also affect adults. This makes us rest assured, because it is not an infection of territorial origin. For example, nothing to do with malaria. It may even have been contracted in Italy, shortly before departure. Even the blood parameters are normal, with only some index of inflammation slightly above. The conditions, in short, are stable at the moment. and they do not require further hospitalization. The therapy involves a normal reintegration by mouth. On Friday, after another stool examination, we will do a further check. Marcell, at the same time, will also be able to resume activities, albeit very gradually “.

just bananas – Camossi, physical conditions permitting, even made an appointment with his pupil at the Acquacetosa field, the traditional training venue, already for Thursday. “Marcell – says the Gorizia technician – as La Gazzetta said on the day of the 100m Olympic final, is the man of dreams. I hope he can also become the man of miracles and thus recover very quickly. At this moment, objectively, not He’s in great shape. He’s worn out, tired and less smiling than usual. For the first time I saw him turn down a request for a selfie. Besides, he hasn’t had a full meal since Thursday night and these days he has been eating only bananas. Ha even lost about a kilo of weight. But the electrolyte balance is good, he is not dehydrated and therefore, upon recovery, he will not risk muscle injuries. What then makes me optimistic is his extraordinary ability to find himself quickly. time that, for whatever reason, he interrupts the preparation: a couple of sessions are enough to return to the level where he left off “. See also Genoa, team that left for Milan with Sheva on the bench

perspectives – The sprinter from Brescia, after an unusual stop, also returned to social media. Probably a sign that the worst is over. On Sunday evening, with a couple of posts, he wished mother Viviana and his partner Nicole, who gave him Anthony and Megan. Yesterday he thanked Ferdinand Omanyala, the Kenyan African record holder of the 100 with 9 “77 and on Saturday in Nairobi winner of the Kip Keino Classic with 9” 85 who on Sunday, bringing flowers and gifts, went to visit him in the hospital. It is he himself – it is news of the past few hours – Sunday 22nd will among other things be the great protagonist of the meeting in Castiglione della Pescaia, scheduled this year at the Zecchini stadium in Grosseto. When will Marcell return instead? The viewfinder, it is known, is aimed at Savona, where on Wednesday 18 he is expected at the start of the 200, an almost unprecedented distance for him. At this point, however, if he will be able to compete and without a specific goal, other than to put a test in his legs before the super test in Eugene on Saturday 28, it is not excluded that he may move to a less demanding 100. See also The 8 players who will leave FC Barcelona this summer

It is precisely at the Fontanassa that Marcell, last year, bringing the Italian record to 9 “95, dropped below 10” for the first time. “We are waiting for him with open arms – guarantees Marco Mura, the organizer of the meeting – for him there is a free lane in any specialty …”. “In one case or another – says Camossi – he would not find particularly severe opponents, but it is clear that the 200, especially for those who are not used to hanging out with them and if they are not very well, weigh more on the body. We will do the necessary evaluations, balancing the desire to get back on track to challenge rivals and time trial, with the need to risk nothing “. It will be a race against time.