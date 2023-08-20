Budapest – Marcell Jacobs will not run in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The Olympic champion missed the qualification by running his semifinal in 10”05, fifth time. The first two of each semi-final and the two absolute best times qualify for the final: therefore, even the repechage is impossible for Jacobs.

«Today went much better than yesterday, I knew it wasn’t easy. I did what I could but I missed competing. I could have stayed at home but I decided to put my face on it, I’m not afraid of being defeated and I know this isn’t my value. Now big commitment with the relay »she said. «Being a long time without competing and making the world championship wasn’t easy – he added to Rai microphones – but I go back to the hotel satisfied even if there was the desire to go to the final for a title that I know is mine. From hard times come strong men.