Paris – Marcel Jacobs placed fifth in the 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion ran 9.85 seconds and, shortly after crossing the finish line, stopped due to a thigh muscle problem. For Jacobs, this is his best performance of the season.

The 100 final in Paris (afp)

The podium

American Noah Lyles is the new Olympic champion in the 100. He won the final in 9”79, in a photo finish with Jamaican Kishane Thomson. Bronze for the other American, Fred Kerley, in 9”81.