Marcell, Tortu, Patta and Desalu: the 4×100 champion in Tokyo met in Rome. “Never change a winning team”

Long last! A moment of respite in the very rainy Roman week and the golden relay runners can finally try their entire changes. Wind, even a bit of unusual cold for April at least in these parts, but the Olympic champions of the 4x100m take the track of the Paolo Rosi stadium. A taste, nothing more. But it is the sign of a restart. Not easy because, excuse the cliché, staying on top is more difficult than getting there. Patta, Jacobs, Desalu and Tortu. Which says: “These days were used to meet again and be together for a while”. And the mission was accomplished. “We are always close-knit,” adds Desalu. “It was nice to meet again”, adds Lorenzo Patta, the freshman from Tokyo, but also the cold-blooded man in the call room of that National Stadium that Italian athletics will never forget. It is he who gives us the good news: “The track of my Oristano? Yes, the works have begun. They were supposed to start in September, but now we are, they should finish on May 9th”. Maybe he even helped out his gold medal. Maybe without maybe. See also Jacobs, a project to run a 100 in via dei Fori Imperiali in Rome

“Who are you?” – Jacobs is the man of the house. Because here he built Tokyo and here he is building the Eugene World Cup. On the other side of the track there is already an athletics school at work and it is in this champion-kids, champion-amateurs mix that there is the secret of a special atmosphere that reigns in the stadium. At a certain point, the Olympian stretches out in front of the grandstand and at the finish line he finds his female 4×100 colleagues who begin to scream “from Lorenzo, viva Lollo”, Patta’s nickname, pretending to ignore the Olympic champion. Only at the end Zaynab Dosso, the sprinter of the moment, also at home on this track, smiles: “Who are you? Ah, the one who won the gold …”.

Rust – The evidence was mainly used to resent within a story. The dinner, the famous dinner for being together beyond public commitments, has not yet found the time to organize it and at this point it is to be thought that it will be discussed at least at the end of the season. And then the calendar bites, the exams are close and this is the last useful time to think a little about the relay. “I felt the hand, but not the witness,” Tortu explains when the stick given to him by Desalu falls to the ground. “I anticipated”. “But the important thing is to erase some rust,” says Fausto. “There is hunger, there is no lack of hunger”, Tortu assures us. The problem is that there is little time, he is damned. You understand this from Di Mulo’s gaze, which explains his roadmap towards the World Cup, but does not hide a desire, that of having at least one test-race before taking the plane to go to Olympic champions in the United States. But each has its own programs and its own road map towards the World Cup, it is difficult to find an opening. It is then inevitable to cling a little to superstition: in fact, before Tokyo the formation had no competitive precedent in the engine. See also Finally Aprilia! Historic first MotoGP pole with Aleix Espargaro. Marini in the front row

Team that wins … – Speaking of training, the gearbox tests suggest that the Tokyo formula will not be affected. Jacobs can’t wait to face the World and European Championships, he had already said that in his interview with him Sky at the beginning of the week adding: “You can’t touch the winning team. Then the coach will decide on the basis of everyone’s form”. Of course, Patta also came running in the quartet after the boom in Savona, but the feeling is that there is just no time to experiment. In reality, anything can happen after Tokyo. And a team that has the Olympic title on the bulletin board cannot fail to post the programmatic manifesto illustrated by Fausto Desalu: “The goal is to put a nose in front of the Americans. They play at home. We must defend our reputation”.

No predictions – The rain starts to beat again, it is already a lot to have used the window for a bit of respite to be able to work. Today will be the last of the day of the rally and the forecasts still say thunderstorm. There is time, however, to ask Tortu for a football prediction for his Juve. How does it end with Inter? “It will be a special match, but it is better not to make too many predictions because after the latest football disappointments it is not doing well”. Ok, we give up. See also Athletics Junnila improved the season by a cent, jumping second in Italy

April 2 – 07:52

