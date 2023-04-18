Genoa – They will hardly cross before the Athletics World Championships scheduled from 19 to 27 August in Budapest but between Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs they are already Sparks. The first world champion in 2022 (with Jacobs out due to injury) and the second 100m Olympic champion in Tokyo (ahead of Kerley) have already started battling with tweets and stories on Instagram.

They had asked the American sprinter if he would consider Jacobs a specific rival. «I don’t think so», his answer to which the blue champion retorted by posting a photo of the winning sprint of the Tokyo Games, where he finished in front of his rival: «When you want and how you want but remember that when it mattered most it ended like this «. Provocation taken up by Michael Johnson and in front of which Kerley lost his temper by calling the Diamond League into question and asking to organize “a one-on-one with him, no one else, only him”.

The remote «competition» has exalted the whole sporting environment to the point that even Usain Bolt spoke on social media: “The track becomes incandescent,” he said referring to the exchange between the two athletes. And another legend, as Michael Johnson states: «Kerley wants a 1v1 contest against Jacobs. Jacobs says anytime, anywhere. The problem will probably be money. Both absolutely deserve to be paid! But the money probably isn’t there. So there won’t be a head-to-head before the World Cup.”

