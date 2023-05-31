The Golden Gala Pietro Mennea announces that the Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs will not be able to take part in the 100 meters race scheduled for Friday evening at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence, in the third stage of the Wanda Diamond League 2023. The painful decision was made in the evening by the staff of the blue sprinter, in concert with the Fidal health sector, and communicated to the organization of the meeting. Jacobs’ recovery journey from the problem that emerged in recent days is reportedly not yet fully completed.