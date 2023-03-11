A federal judge ordered yesterday to keep Edmundo Jacobo Molina indefinitely as INE Executive Secretaryand warned that the legal reform to remove it is probably unconstitutional.

Blanca Lobo Domínguez, Twelfth District Judge in Administrative Matters, granted the definitive suspension in the amparo promoted by Jacobo to challenge transitory article 17 of the electoral reform, known as “Plan B”published on March 2, and which ordered its immediate cessation.

The suspension will be in force for as long as it takes the Judiciary to issue a substantive ruling on the constitutionality of the transitory 17th, which will require several months.

Last Monday, Lobo had refused to grant a provisional suspension, but on Thursday, the Ninth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters it revoked that ruling and ordered the reinstatement of the official in his post.

Although the decision of the referee did not force Lobo to resolve in the same sense, the judge explained that “a new reflection” led her to grant the definitive suspension.

He added that the INE General Council is empowered to designate or remove his Executive Secretary, not so the Executive or Legislative powers, and that Jacobo was already appointed for the period 2020 to 2026.

Previously, in the morning, the President Lopez Obrador He complained that the court had ordered Jacobo’s reinstatement and, as a mockery, he again referred to him as “Porfirito”, alluding to Porfirio Díaz and the more than 30 years he was in power.