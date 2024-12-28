During the recording of a Christmas special The RevoltOn December 17, Raphael suffered a stroke for which he had to be admitted urgently. After several days of uncertainty, the specialists at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid determined that the singer suffers from primary brain lymphomawith the presence of two nodules located in the left hemisphere of his brain.

The singer was discharged from the hospital this Friday and will continue his treatment on an outpatient basis, with periodic visits to the health center. His son, Jacobo Martos, has spoken openly about his state of health in And now Sonsoles, showing confidence in his recovery and highlighting his strength.

According to Jacob, Returning home has been a relief for Raphaelwho needed to regain peace of mind and comfort that only his usual environment can offer: “He has been very well in the hospital, what happens is that his house is his house, his chair is his chair and his slippers are his slippers.”

The family has been united in this delicate moment, accompanying Raphael during his recovery. “All three of our children have eaten with him,” added Jacobo.

Although Raphael has had to cancel his Latin American tour, Jacobo has stressed that this break time will be beneficial for him. “At the moment he has four months of rest, and it will be very good for him.”





Likewise, he highlighted the attitude of his father, who faces this challenge with the “optimism” that characterizes him. “He is very well and very lively“, he concluded.