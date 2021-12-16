He was engaged in an outing in the mountains of Valfurva, when an avalanche overwhelmed him: Jacobo Compagnoni died at the age of 40

The news of the death of Jacobo Compagnoni, the brother of the ski champion Deborah Compagnoni. According to the first reports, it seems that he was killed by an avalanche, which broke his life at the age of 40.

The tragedy occurred on the morning of today, December 16, while Jacobo was on the mountains of Valfurva. He was descending on skis along the north channel of Monte Sobretta and while he was precisely at 2850 meters of altitude, an avalanche overwhelmed him in a sudden and unexpected way. Compagnoni was completely submerged in snow, while the friend who was with him came out unscathed. After the accident, he immediately alerted the rescue.

The paramedics and mountain rescue intervened in a few minutes, in an attempt to recover and save the champion’s brother: Shortly afterwards, the teams of the Valfurva station, the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, the Sagf and the unit also joined. dog lover.

Jacobo Compagnoni and transport to the hospital

Rescuers managed to locate Jacobo’s body and extract it from the snowdrift. Immediate then the transport to hospital with the helicopter rescue. When Compagnoni reached the hospital, however, he was already in very serious condition. Doctors did what they could to save his life, but shortly thereafter his heart did ceased to beat forever.

The champion’s brother knew that mountain well and no one could imagine that such a tragedy would happen. Rescuers later made sure that the avalanche had not engulfed other skiers. It appears to have reportedly fallen in an area away from the ski slopes and more frequented by those who love it ski mountaineering.

The news quickly spread on the web, leaving sadness in the hearts of thousands of people. Many clung to the pain of their family and their sister, one of the oldest Italian alpine skiers.