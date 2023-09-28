“Adieu, Eastern Europe” – publishing a book with such a title at a time when the Russian attack on Ukraine is making the east of the continent more visible than it has been for decades seems daring. According to the blurb, it is dedicated to the space between the Oder and Siberia, between the Crimea and the Baltics. In fact, the author is talking about a much smaller space. Its Eastern Europe corresponds to what is commonly referred to as East-Central and Southeastern Europe. He hardly mentions Russia.

The discrepancy between advertising copy and content raises uneasy suspicions. Apparently the translation was not reviewed by an expert proofreader. The text is full of errors and terminological mistakes. These range from a fictional kingdom of Transylvania to a Livonian language that, unlike Livonian, never existed. Anglicisms such as “most human” and unintentionally funny language images – a “house built on a lava flow”, a “shaky utopia” – testify to the haste with which the German version was created. The translator and publisher were not familiar with the introduced terms. Anyone who speaks of Transylvanian-Saxon fortified churches, for example, is allowed to use the German names in a German text. The Queenhof manuscript, a forgery by Czech national romantics of the nineteenth century, has also been known by this name for around two centuries and not by the Czech toponym. So if the publishing part of the book is not beyond all doubt, the question arises as to what the book offers in terms of content.

Jacob Mikanowski wants a lot. He rightly states that East Central Europe and the Balkans – which he incorrectly describes as Eastern Europe – are characterized by an unusual linguistic and religious diversity. We also agree with him that the space suffers from prejudices and clichés. Eastern Central and Southeastern Europe were also long dominated by large empires. But the author cannot decide which genre he should use to deal with these topics: a classic historical account, a travel report, a story about his own family? In the end he mixes these three genres and the result is less than satisfactory.

Well-fed, sex-crazed, disheveled and reckless

Because if you’re looking for clichés, you’ll find them in this book. Empires offer “yoke, knout” and “hangman’s noose”. The depiction of the Habsburg Monarchy is a caricature: the dynasty, “this family of German robber barons despised in their Swiss homeland” from “an obscure county on the Upper Rhine,” settled in “a home region that was not particularly important and not particularly wealthy.” After all, they were “more than just vultures.” Their most important representative was Crown Prince Rudolf; the officers were crazy about uniforms, but otherwise the empire was obviously populated by fools.