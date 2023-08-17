Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

The management of the Kalba Football Company has completed the contract with defender Yaqoub Hassan, coming from Al-Nasr, in a “free transfer” deal, and comes to support the “Tigers” defense, before the start of the season.

Ittihad Kalba regained its former defender, as he started his career with the club many years ago, in the Cubs category, and participated with him for two seasons in the Professional League, before moving to Al-Nasr 3 seasons ago.

Yaqoub joins a number of good defenders in the team, and will be one of the important cards for coach Farhad Majidi in the opening confrontation against Sharjah in the ADNOC Professional League.