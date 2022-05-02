After Daniel Craig announced that, after the premiere of “no time to die” would leave the role that accompanied him for 15 years and in five films, rumors began of who could be the next international spy james-bondalso know as agent 007.

According to the Variety medium, there are four actors competing to be Craig’s replacement. Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and, to the surprise of many, Jacob Elordiwho plays Nate in “euphoria”, would be the aspiring candidates to create a new version of James Bond.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Specter (2015). Photo: Sony Pictures

Jacob Elordi as James Bond

If the production decides to bet on the 24-year-old actor Jacob Elordithe James Bond franchise would break into unpublished themes due to the radical youth of the actor.

However, the producer of the film saga, Barbara Broccoli, has asked fans for patience. “It’s going to take time. It’s a big decision. It’s not just about choosing a role. It has to be a complete rethinking of where we are going,” she explains.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs. Photo: HBO Max

On the other hand, as regards Idris Elba, the interpreter has spent years aspiring to be the first 007 agent of African-American descent. Even the director Reinaldo Marcus Green has offered Broccoli to do his film, but the producer has been firm in saying that before making any decision, they want to analyze well who would be the best replacement for Daniel Craig.