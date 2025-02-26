The athlete Tom Brady He is a confessed lover of high watchmaking, so it is not surprising that he possesses a large collection of authentic jewels and pieces of unique crafts among which there is no lack of designs of Rolex and Audemars Piguet. So much so, that he has recently auctioned several of his designs by the house Sotheby’sprobably to make hole for new pieces. One of the most spectacular models that the former of Gisele Bündchen with which it was seen in the Super Bowl This year is The Jacob & Co.a copy of authentic luxury full of precious stones that is limited to just 18 pieces For everyone and whose price, not suitable for all pockets, is 740,000 dollars (about 707,000 euros to the current change).

According to the American firm, this design recreates a large can of caviar in which the grains are so tight that they seem almost square and for this they worked The invisible setting techniquewhich makes no tip see, no metal that can break the continuous series of gems. Of exquisite finishes, it shows the high jewelry experience of the firm applied to luxury watchmaking.

The most significant thing about the piece is that it is completely covered by gems of brilliant size of Baguette. The 44mm box has 224 gems and the crown has 16 more and a large pink size. On the other hand, the sphere is formed by a series of concentric rows of 130 baggette size gems. Brady’s specimen in yellow, but is available in white diamonds, emeralds, rubies, blue sapphires, yellow, roses or oranges that forms a camouflage or rainbow type. So There are a total of 424 precious stones.

The Tourbillon caviar has 424 precious stones



Jacob & Co.





This watch is equipped with The JCAA43 caliber which is regulated by a flying tourbillon of a visible minute through an opening in the sphere. Its constant rotation is the mechanical life of the Tourbillon caviar. It is composed of 216 components, It has an automatic rope movement and a 42 -hour march reserve.









The caliber is also full of gems, thus, when you look through its sapphire box bottom the movement exposes an enters of 338 bright size diamondsthe bridges and the draft rotor are fully covered by them, an extremely delicate task that requires great experience and ability.