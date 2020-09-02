Violent demonstrations have shaken the city of Kenosha (Wisconsin) for several weeks. It is here that Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American, was shot 7 times in the back by police officers on August 23, and seriously injured. Donald Trump went there to Kenosha for a few hours on Tuesday April 1, to meet locals and “rare traders“wishing to receive it, indicates the journalist Lionel Feuerstein. He strongly condemned the riots. “These are not acts of peaceful demonstration but internal terrorism“said the President of the United States.



The president doesat, during his visit, not pronounced the name of the victim. Jacob Blake’s family reacted strongly to Donald Trump’s comments. “All we ask is that he keep his disrespect, his outrageous words away from our family. We need a president who unites our country and takes us in another direction“.