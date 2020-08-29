The 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening, during protests against police violence. He is charged with six counts and faces life imprisonment.

At 17, Kyle Rittenhouse is suspected of being the author of the shootings which left two dead and one seriously injured, on the night of Tuesday 25 to Wednesday 26 August, during a third night of demonstrations against police violence in Kenosha (Wisconsin), after the Jacob Blake case.

The teenager, from Antioch, Illinois, a small town near Kenosha, has been charged with six counts, including first degree murder, which carries a life sentence. On social networks – where his accounts have been deleted since his arrest – he showed his support for the police, Donald Trump and his passion for weapons. Here’s what we know about Kyle Rittenhouse and the shootout he’s involved in.

A self-proclaimed militiaman

The shooting took place Tuesday evening, during clashes between demonstrators, who were protesting against police violence, and armed counter-demonstrators, who present themselves as “militias” or some “self-defense groups”, eager to protect their city from destruction. The teenager was seen in the presence of these groups, according to local media. County Sheriff David Beth has confirmed their presence in the area, without specifying whether the suspect was one of them. According to a reporter from The Insider*, present on site, “He didn’t seem like one of those groups. He looked more unstable and nervous than the others.”

It is therefore difficult to know if the young man went there alone or if he had come to an agreement with other people. A group called “Kenosha Guard”, militiamen of the extreme right, had launched an event on Facebook which called for taking up arms before the demonstration, according to the specialized site The Verge*, for “protect Kenosha”. “At this point, we couldn’t find any evidence on Facebook to suggest that the shooter was following the Kenosha Guard page or was invited to their event.”, said a spokesperson for the social network.

“Kyle Rittenhouse considered himself a member of the militia, trying to protect lives and property”, assures for his part the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel*, which is based on “videos, interviews and social media posts” of the young man.

One of the videos mentioned by the Milwaukee daily made the rounds on social networks: it is an interview with the suspect, filmed in the early evening, a few hours before the shooting. The young man with the chubby face answers the questions of a journalist of the news site The Daily Caller*. Armed with an assault rifle, he explains without batting an eyelid: “People are injured (…) and my job is to help people. If someone is injured, I am in danger. That’s why I have my gun. I have to protect myself, of course. also my medical kit. “

I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started. Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7 – RichieMcG (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020

He reportedly fired as the two victims tried to disarm him

The shooting took place a little before midnight. Shots then rang out around a parking lot of a car dealership that armed men had come to defend from possible damage. A video shows Kyle Rittenhouse running through the site, followed by Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, relates the Chicago Tribune*, based on the account of prosecutors.

The two men then approached a car and “four detonations rang out”, explained the magistrates. Joseph Rosenbaum collapsed. A journalist reported to police that the latter tried to seize the teenager’s weapon. On images shot by The Daily Caller, we see Kyle Rittenhouse wearing a khaki T-shirt, observing the victim on the ground before fleeing.

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx – Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Investigators said when Kyle Rittenhouse fled he was overheard saying on the phone: “I just killed someone”, indicates CBS News*. In another video shot moments later, he is seen hugging his neck as he is chased by a group of protesters. He falls to the ground and several people approach him in an attempt to disarm him, CBS News continues.

One of them, Anthony Huber, 26, was then shot in the stomach. He staggers away and collapses after taking a few steps, fatally injured. France 2 has reconstructed the course of these clashes.

#JacobBlake Who is the 17-year-old suspected of killing two people Tuesday night from Kenosha?pic.twitter.com/4FlLYKFTjq – Info France 2 (@ infofrance2) August 27, 2020

In a video shot after these events, Kyle Rittenhouse is seen walking towards four police cars with his arms raised. Witnesses shouted at the officers that he had just shot someone, but the vehicles passed the young man without stopping.

If you’re wondering why the white kid who shot & killed multiple protestors could walk calmly to police immediately after without getting apprehended, here he is minutes earlier going up to their armored trucks to get water they offered him & his armed militia crew. https://t.co/KHUfCxOJDG – Malaika Jabali (@MalaikaJabali) August 26, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse was finally arrested the next day, Wednesday, in Illinois where he resides, and charged.

Fan of police, Trump and guns

American media have scrutinized his numerous publications on social networks. What emerges is primarily his obsession with law enforcement and the police. On his Facebook account – since deleted by the platform – Kyle Rittenhouse had posted a photo of him and another man, circled in blue and containing the words: “Duty, Honor, Courage and ‘Blue Lives Matter'”, slogan diverted from the movement “Black Lives Matter”, in reference to the blue color of the police uniform.

“Almost all of his public posts on Facebook are related to the movement, including two memorials to officers killed in the line of duty,” relief BuzzFeed News*. The site also specifies that in December 2018, the teenager asked his friends, for his 16th birthday, to make a donation to Humanizing the Badge, a “non-profit organization that seeks to forge stronger relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve”.

Kyle Rittenhouse is also passionate about firearms. Several videos from the TikTok social network – on which he had two since deleted accounts – show him practicing shooting at targets in his backyard. In some photos, he poses with his weapons or assembles a semi-automatic rifle. This video from CNN* compiles some of these publications.

On the biography of one of his TikTok accounts, the boy also indicated his support for Donald Trump for the presidential election in November.. “Trump 2020”, he wrote. He also posted a photo of him taken in the front rows of a meeting of the American president, in Des Moines (Iowa), on January 30, notes BuzzFeed News. Asked about Kyle Rittenhouse, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s close advisor, told reporters: “We are not responsible for the private conduct of people attending gatherings.”



* All these links refer to pages in English.